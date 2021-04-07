T-Mobile is upgrading all monthly subscribers to unlimited plans for free

T-Mobile announced on Wednesday that it will upgrade all existing postpaid phone plan customers to unlimited plans for free. It’s also announcing a promotion for customers of competing carriers interested in switching to T-Mobile, so AT&T or Verizon plan owners on fixed data plans can trade in their phones for a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G smartphone and a T-Mobile unlimited plan with 5G access.

“Today, 60 million Americans are stuck on limited data plans from Verizon or AT&T … most with limited or no 5G access. With the Great Unlimited Trade-Up, those people can trade up to both unlimited data and full access to T-Mobile’s expansive 5G network — including Ultra Capacity and Extended Range — all at the same or better price than the Carriers’ offer for limited data plans today,” reads a press release the company put out this morning in connection with its 5G home internet service announcement. “And if you’re an existing T-Mobile postpaid customer — including all former Sprint customers — still on a limited data plan, you’re covered, too. You’re getting an upgrade to unlimited. For free,” reads the announcement.

T-Mobile is making a substantial push to sign up new subscribers and get more existing ones onto its 5G network, and today’s announcements mark some of its most aggressive marketing yet with its offer of free phones and free unlimited plan upgrades. Of course, as with many carrier deals like these, there’s the fine print. For the trade-up promotion to the Samsung A32 5G, for example, T-Mobile says “you get a free 5G smartphone after 24 monthly bill credits and pay only the sales tax,” so it’s important to keep that in mind when considering a promotion to switch networks and trade in an old device.