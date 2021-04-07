A number of OnePlus 9 Pro owners say they’re getting persistent overheating warnings, often with use of the camera app. Android Police spotted the mounting number of reports, many of which are collected in a thread on OnePlus’ support forum and often mention use of the camera app in connection with the warnings. OnePlus tells The Verge this is a known issue and that a fix will be coming via software updates “over the next few weeks.”

Some 9 Pro owners reporting the problem say that the warning appears even with light use of the phone’s still photo or video recording capabilities, and in some cases the phone will prohibit any more photo taking until it cools back down. Others mention the problem arising around or soon after initial setup. We didn’t encounter the issue while testing the OnePlus 9 Pro for our review, and we haven’t seen it crop up with use since then either.

OnePlus gave a lot of thought to heat dissipation in the 9 Pro’s design, which is an especially important consideration for the phone’s fast wireless charging feature. To ensure that the phone remains a safe temperature during wireless charging, the 9 Pro includes thicker copper and a larger heat sink than its predecessor. It’s also equipped with two 25W battery cells, which helps control heat in addition to improving charging times.

While it seems the phone is well equipped to deal with heat on the hardware side, users’ description of the problem and the response from OnePlus indicate something might be wrong on the software side. Until that fix arrives, the company encourages 9 Pro owners experiencing problems to submit a bug report through its forums.

