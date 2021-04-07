Lil Nas X’s ‘Twerk Hero’ is a real game where you shake a virtual butt to Montero

Rapper Lil Nas X has just released a free rhythm game that has you twerking to his new song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” Yes, the main mechanic is twerking.

It’s a free browser game, and you can play it right now at this link. If you want to get an idea of how the game works, check out this video he tweeted. Or just use your imagination. It’s exactly what you think.

I tried it briefly before writing this post, and I have to admit that I had a hard time lining up my twerks with the on-screen arrows. (What a sentence. Also hi Dad, who gets email notifications whenever I publish a Verge story.) But the game says I somehow got 43 of the 50 arrows, and a rating of two and a half stars out of three. I’ll take it!

The new game is Lil Nas X’s latest internet-savvy stunt to help promote the new song. He also collaborated with internet collective MSCHF to release the “Satan Shoes,” which were custom Nikes that supposedly have a drop of blood in them. Nike sued MSCHF over the shoes, seeking a temporary restraining order, but MSCHF said it has no intention of shipping the 666th pair.