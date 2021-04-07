Valkyrae and CouRage are now co-owners of 100 Thieves

100 Thieves, a popular esports organization and lifestyle brand, announced that two of its biggest content creators, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, will now be co-owners.

“As a streamer and former pro-player myself, I always wanted 100 Thieves to be an organization guided by and built to be a platform for content creators,” Haag said in a statement. “Rae and Jack have been with us since 2018 and 2019, respectively, and are significant contributors to 100 Thieves. They deserve recognition for what they’ve done for the company to date - and we want their strategic input on what we can all do together in the future.”

Hofstetter and Dunlop join 100 Thieves founder and CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, rapper Drake, music industry talent manager Scooter Braun, and Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert in the ownership group.

Hofstetter joined 100 Thieves in October 2018, and has become a fixture in 100 Thieves’ content and on YouTube, where she has 3.3 million subscribers. She left Twitch to exclusively stream on the Google-owned video platform in January 2020 (though appeared on Twitch as part of Jimmy Fallon’s debut stream on Tuesday).

Happy to announce that I am officially a co-owner of 100 Thieves!



Its been almost 3 years since I joined the team and I would have never expected this path to lead to this..



I’m proud to be one of the first women co-owners in esports and beyond excited for our future together! pic.twitter.com/hb5uxI8rea — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 7, 2021

Dunlop became a part of 100 Thieves in May 2019, and like Hofstetter, has become one of the most recognizable faces of the organization. He also defected from Twitch to exclusively stream on YouTube, and did so even sooner than Hofstetter, making the move in November 2019. He has 3.27 million followers on the platform.

It is my great honor to announce I’m officially a co-owner of @100Thieves alongside @Nadeshot, @Valkyrae, @Drake, @scooterbraun, and Dan Gilbert.



I love this organization with all of my heart and I can’t wait for more great years to come.#100T pic.twitter.com/jabIS8CdLg — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) April 7, 2021

Hofstetter and Dunlop will both receive equity in 100 Thieves, reports The New York Times. In their new roles, they’ll be more involved in 100 Thieves’ business strategy, including “helping identify and bring on new talent, building new programs and other initiatives,” according to a press release. They’ll both continue to make content as well.