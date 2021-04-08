HMD revamps its midrange Nokia lineup with six phones under €350

HMD is announcing six new midrange Nokia phones today, ranging in price from €75 (around $90) up to €349 (around $415). At the top, there’s the X-series, consisting of the X10 and X20, followed by the G-series G10 and G20, and then finally, there’s the entry-level C10 and C20 from the C-series.

HMD’s pitch for these phones is the length of time it’s offering support, with even the cheapest C-series phones due to receive two years of quarterly security updates. Meanwhile, G-series phones will receive two years of Android OS updates and three years of monthly security updates. Finally, the X-series gets three years of OS updates, three years of monthly security updates, and an extended warranty that HMD says should mean it’s covered for three years in many of its release markets.

At the top of the six-phone lineup is the X20, which HMD says will be priced at the equivalent of €349 (£299.99, around $415) around the world. It’s got a 6.67-inch 1080p display, with a hole-punch cutout in the top-center for its 32-megapixel selfie camera, while on the back, you’ll find a circular camera bump containing four cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro.

Internally, the X20 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and 4,470mAh battery, with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. It runs Android 11 out of the box and includes three years of OS updates that HMD says will take it through to Android 14. Security is handled by a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and there’s also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left. I’ve been using the Nokia X20 for the past week, and you can read my first-hand impressions here.

A step down from the X20 is the Nokia X10 at €309 (£249.99, around $367). It shares a lot of the DNA of its older sibling. It’s also running on a Snapdragon 480, with a 4,470mAh battery and has a 6.67-inch 1080p display. But it’s available with slightly lower specs: a minimum of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and its main camera and selfie camera at lower resolutions of 48-megapixels and 8-megapixels, respectively.

Next is the G-series, which is led by the Nokia G20 at €159 (£129.99, around $189). Its screen is a little smaller at 6.5 inches and has a lower resolution of 720p. Internally, it’s using a MediaTek G35 processor with a 5,050mAh battery, upwards of 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of expandable storage. You still get four rear cameras, though: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Around front, there’s a notch containing an 8-megapixel camera.

The G20 is joined by the Nokia G10 at €139 (£109.99, around $165). Its display and battery have the same specs as the G20, but it’s got a less powerful MediaTek G25 processor, with 3 or 4GB of RAM and 32 or 64GB of expandable storage. Around back, you only get three cameras: a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Nokia G10 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Right at the bottom of the newly revamped lineup is the C-series, which HMD says is designed for people who would previously have bought non-smart feature phones. Both the Nokia C20 at €89 (£79, around $105) and the Nokia C10 at €75 (around $90) have 6.5-inch 720p displays, a single rear 5-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and are running Google’s lightweight Go edition of Android 11. The C20 has a Unisoc SC9863a processor, while the C10 has a Unisoc SC7331e processor. Both are available with 1 or 2GB of RAM, 16 or 32GB of expandable storage, and removable 3,000mAh batteries that charge over Micro USB.

The naming schemes may be different than previous Nokia lines, but with its six new devices, HMD is focusing on its traditional strengths: affordable phones with lengthy support periods. We’re still waiting for HMD to confirm exact US pricing and availability for the handsets, but the G10 and C20 will be available in “select markets” starting later this month, the X20 and G20 will launch in May, and the X10 and C10 will launch in June.