Samsung’s latest Galaxy Chromebook is $100 off for the first time

Samsung’s latest Chrome OS laptop, the Galaxy Chromebook 2, came out a couple of months ago. If you are looking to buy this laptop at a more affordable price, Best Buy and Samsung have multiple configurations on sale for $100 off.

My colleague, Monica Chin, thinks this laptop is the best midrange Chromebook you can buy right now and notes in her review that this Chromebook has much better battery life than its predecessor.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 $600

$699

15% off Prices taken at time of publishing. Samsung’s current flagship Chromebook that is less expensive than and improves on its predecessor with better battery life, a packaged stylus, a good QLED display, and a vibrant design. $600 at Best Buy

$600 at Samsung

Ghost of Tsushima was released last year, and it quickly became one of the more popular games in 2020, so much so that the game is getting a film adaption. If you have yet to experience this open-world action title, it is back down to its lowest price yet of $40 at several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop.

At a sale price of $297, LG’s UltraGear, a 27-inch gaming monitor, is a great deal. It’s been discounted since earlier this week, but the deal is still available at Amazon and B&H Photo. If you managed to get your hands on the latest AMD or Nvidia GPU, or are an early adopter of the Xbox Series X, this 1440p monitor is a good option to consider.

LG UltraGear 27-inch QHD gaming monitor $297

$400

26% off Prices taken at time of publishing. LG’s 27-inch UltraGear gaming monitor is a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel, with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility. $297 at Amazon

$297 at B&H Photo