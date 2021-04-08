Avengers Campus is finally opening at Disneyland on June 4th, complete with aerial Spider-Man robot

After being delayed for almost a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Avengers Campus will finally open at Disneyland, specifically at the Disney’s California Adventure park in Anaheim, California on June 4th, according to the company (via CNBC).

The new area will bring Marvel Cinematic Universe characters into the physical space. CNBC reported the Avengers Campus will include character meet-and-greets with Thor, Black Panther, Black Widow, and other MCU heroes (and villains). It’ll feature a new Spider-Man ride as well as the existing Guardians of the Galaxy rescue mission — plus the debut of the flying Spider-Man stunt double robot the company has been teasing for years.

Here’s the company’s extremely brief video tour:

“We’ve got the ultimate playground for Marvel,” Disney Parks chairman Josh D’Amaro told CNBC. “As quickly as Kevin [Feige] and that Marvel team can create characters and create stories, we can integrate them.”

Disney’s parks in Anaheim will reopen April 30th to California residents only. The lengthy park closures have hit Disney’s financials hard; the company laid off thousands of park employees, and in its most recent fiscal quarter, revenue for Disney’s parks division revenue was down 53 percent, to $3.6 billion, the company reported. The company told investors during a February call that it estimated “the total net adverse impact of COVID-19 on segment operating income in the quarter was approximately $2.6 billion.”