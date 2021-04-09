HP’s Chromebook x360 14c is getting 11th Gen Intel processors

HP has announced an update to its Chromebook x360 14c, its premium convertible Chromebook aimed at students and remote workers: the laptop now includes Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors. Configurations start at $649.99 and will be available for purchase this month.

You can configure the 14c with up to a Core i5, as well as 256GB of PCIe SSD storage. It also comes with a 1920 x 1080 touch display, a 720p HD camera with a privacy switch, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader. HP hasn’t yet provided prices for the higher-spec models.

While $649.99 is a low price as laptops go, the Chromebook x360 14c will sit toward the premium end of the Chromebook market — it features some of the more powerful processors, nicer displays, and better port selections that you can find in a Chromebook. In fact, the device is one of our top picks for the best Chromebook you can buy. Reviewers praised the laptop for its high-quality design, excellent keyboard, and solid audio.