Firefox will no longer support Amazon’s Fire TV or Echo Show devices on April 30th

Firefox will no longer support Amazon Fire TV or Echo Show devices starting April 30th, Mozilla announced on Friday (via Android Police).

“You will no longer be able to install [Firefox] on FireTV, receive security updates, or be able to reinstall the app if you uninstall it starting on April 30, 2021,” Mozilla said in a support document. “If you have Firefox set as your default browser on Echo Show, you will be redirected to Amazon Silk for web browsing starting April 30, 2021.”

Mozilla first brought Firefox to Fire TV devices in December 2017, giving Fire TV owners a way to watch YouTube in the midst of a bitter feud between Google and Amazon. In July 2019, however, Google brought the YouTube app back to the Fire TV, giving users one less reason to use Firefox.

The Mozilla-made browser first came to Echo Show devices alongside Amazon’s Silk browser with the introduction Echo Show 10 in September 2018. There’s still no YouTube app for Echo Show, so the two browsers have offered a way to watch YouTube on the Amazon-made smart displays.

Mozilla now suggests using Silk to browse the web on Fire TV and Echo show devices.