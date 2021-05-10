Leak of Sony’s upcoming 1000XM4 earbuds reveals all-new design

Sony is nearing the release of its next set of noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, according to a post at The Walkman Blog. There are images of the WF-1000XM4 from pretty much every angle, and they line up with an initial leak back in February.

The new design differs quite substantially from the aging 1000XM3s. Sony has seemingly downsized these earbuds quite a bit; they no longer have the flattened pill shape and are thus closer in line with competitors like the Galaxy Buds Pro, Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, and other earbuds with a round outer design. Sony has moved its logo to the side, so the branding won’t be so obvious this time around.

The company is sticking with its signature black and copper / rose gold aesthetic. These earbuds are mostly black, but there are accents around the external mics used for noise cancellation. Sony has also revamped the charging case, which will apparently support wireless charging — something offered by many premium earbuds released after the 1000XM3s. The case might charge faster when plugged in as well since the charging output has been increased.

Based on Sony’s Federal Communications Commission confidentiality requests, The Walkman Blog suspects the WF-1000XM4 earbuds could be officially announced as soon as next month. Will they have water and sweat resistance this time? That was a significant omission on the previous model. What about LDAC support? Hopefully we’ll know all the details in just a few weeks.