Dell’s new XPS 15 and XPS 17 get upgraded with Intel’s long-awaited 11th Gen H-series chips

Intel has just announced its new 11th Gen processors for more powerful laptops, and Dell is ready with refreshed versions of its XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops that add the new chips, along with Nvidia’s latest RTX 30-series laptop GPUs.

The new models are virtually the same on the outside as the more substantial 2020 refresh, which saw the reintroduction of the largest 17-inch size and a redesign for the 15-inch model to better match Dell’s popular XPS 13 design.

But both laptops now offer improved specs, featuring Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake H-series chips, bringing the company’s 10nm process to Dell’s more powerful laptops. Both the XPS 15 and XPS 17 can now be configured with the six-core i5-11400H or eight-core i7-11800H and i9-11900H option. The XPS 17 also adds an additional i9-11980HK option, offering eight cores and a maximum 5.0GHz clock speed for what Dell says is the “most powerful XPS laptop ever.”

There are also new, more powerful GPU options. The XPS 15 can now be configured with either Nvidia’s RTX 3050 or RTX 3050 Ti (with 45W of power), while the XPS 17 offers a beefier 60W RTX 3050 or a 70W RTX 3060 GPU.

Both computers still can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM, with options for either 4K (3840x2400) or FHD (1920 x 1200) panels, although the XPS 15 also has a 3456 x 2160 OLED option. Ports have also been upgraded: the XPS 17 now has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, while the XPS 15 offers two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a regular USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port.

The XPS 15 will start at $1,199.99, while the XPS 17 will start at $1,399.99. Dell has yet to announce when the new laptops will be available.