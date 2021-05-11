Blizzard is showing off two hours of Overwatch 2 next week

Blizzard has been relatively quiet of late when it comes to Overwatch 2. The developer teased some new character designs in February at Blizzcon, but there hasn’t been much news about the core game. It looks like that’s about to change, though: on May 20th, Blizzard will hold a two-hour-long live stream focused on the player-versus-player elements of Overwatch’s sequel.

Blizzard says that the stream will feature “a first look at player-versus-player changes coming to Overwatch 2.” The stream will also include appearances by Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller — who recently took over for Jeff Kaplan — along with lead hero designer Geoff Goodman and associate art director Dion Rogers. “From new maps to major gameplay updates, we’re reinvigorating the core Overwatch experience,” Blizzard says. The stream will be broadcast on both Twitch and YouTube at 3PM ET.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at Blizzcon 2019, and it isn’t expected to launch until sometime after this year. That said, it appears that Blizzard will be more open about development moving forward. In addition to the stream, the developer will also be holding an AMA on Reddit on May 24th.