Samsung won’t physically attend Mobile World Congress 2021

Samsung representatives won’t show up in person to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year, according to a statement obtained by Reuters. The company says it has “made the decision to withdraw from exhibiting in-person” and will instead attend remotely to prioritize the health and safety of its customers and employees. Samsung has yet to announce what its remote presence will look like.

The in-person event is still scheduled to happen in June, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties with vaccination availability outside the US. The GSM Association, which organizes the event, also fought against shutting down last year’s event early on in 2020 before several big brands dropped out. This year, we’ve already seen Google announce that it won’t be exhibiting, in addition to Samsung’s remote announcement.

We’ve reached out to several other large brands about their attendance plans, including ZTE, Huawei, Sony, and Lenovo. None were immediately available for comment, but we’ll update this article if we hear back.