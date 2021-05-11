You can now buy NFTs on eBay, and ‘blockchain-driven collectibles’ are coming soon

eBay is now allowing NFTs to be sold on its platform, making the digital collectibles available side by side with physical ones. Whether you’re looking for a physical Dogecoin replica or a digital representation of Elon Musk holding Doge, eBay is apparently now the place to get both.
At the moment, eBay wants to make sure that NFTs are listed by trusted sellers, and only in certain categories like trading cards, music, entertainment, and art. The company does say, though, that it hopes to expand its policies and tools in the future to allow more categories after it’s gathered feedback from the community with the current crop of NFTs.
The blog post also mentions future updates to allow “blockchain-driven collectables,” though it doesn’t expand on what that means outside of NFTs.
eBay’s CEO said earlier this month that the company would be open to accepting cryptocurrencies in the future, but at the moment the NFTs being sold on the platform seem to be using its standard payment system linked to a credit card or PayPal account.
