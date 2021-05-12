New Humble Bundle offers a lot of great games to raise money for COVID-19 relief

Humble Bundle is launching a new bundle to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India and Brazil, which have recently seen a surge in COVID-19 cases. The new Humble Heal: COVID-19 Bundle is jam-packed with a lot of great games, including the cult hit RPG Undertale, mind-bending puzzler Baba Is You, turn-based strategy games Into the Breach and Wargroove, as well as ebooks and software.

Humble Bundle says that all of the content in the bundle is worth more than $640, if everything was purchased on its own, but you can get everything in it for as little as $20.

All of the proceeds from the bundle will go to charities including Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), International Medical Corps, and GiveIndia, according to Humble Bundle. The bundle will be available from now through May 19th.

This isn’t Humble Bundle’s first COVID-19 relief bundle — last March, Humble Bundle launched the Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle and raised more than $6.5 million.