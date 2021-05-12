The cast for the first Knives Out sequel is shaping up to be pretty awesome

At the end of March, Netflix acquired the rights to two Knives Out sequels in a blockbuster deal reportedly worth more than $400 million, and the cast for the first sequel is quickly shaping up to be as epic as the one for the original movie.

We got the first inkling about the new cast on Monday, when Deadline reported that Dave Bautista was joining the cast of the film. (He talked about his role with Polygon’s Tasha Robinson in an interview published on Tuesday.) Then, on Tuesday, Deadline had another scoop, reporting that Ed Norton has signed on as well. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter said that musician and actress Janelle Monáe is joining the cast. And on Thursday, Deadline reported that Kathryn Hahn, who you might know from her excellent role in WandaVision, will be appearing in the next Knives Out film, too.

They’ll all appear alongside Daniel Craig, who will reprise his delightful role as Detective Benoit Blanc in both sequels. Director Rian Johnson will also be back to helm the two new movies.

I saw the original Knives Out for the first time last year, and I absolutely loved it. A large part of my enjoyment of the film was because of its fantastic ensemble cast, which included Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, LaKeith Stanfield, and Christopher Plummer.

Plot details for the new movies haven’t been revealed just yet, but given the A-list talent that’s already coming together for the first sequel, I’m guessing Johnson has something good in the works. Production on the movie will begin in Greece this summer, according to Deadline.

Update May 13th, 2:27PM ET: Added that Kathryn Hahn is reportedly joining the cast.