Amazon and WNBA strike multi-year streaming deal

Amazon and the Women’s National Basketball Association have announced a multi-year deal that’ll see several games streamed live on Prime Video. It’s the first time Amazon has ever secured exclusive Prime Video rights to pro basketball, following earlier forays into streaming sports content like Thursday Night Football and the Premier League. Amazon’s Twitch has also partnered with USA Basketball to stream international games from events like the FIBA World Cup.

The WNBA deal includes exclusive international streaming rights for 16 regular season games, as well as the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup game taking place on August 12. The WNBA says this “marks the first time Prime Video has exclusive global streaming rights to a women’s professional sports league,” but the rights don’t extend to every country — China, Japan, the UK, Italy, Spain, Finland, and Germany are all left out.

Here’s the schedule of regular season games coming to Prime Video this year:

Saturday, May 29 – Atlanta @ New York, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, June 4 – Dallas @ Seattle, 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 12 – Chicago @ Indiana, 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 16 – Phoenix @ Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 22 – Chicago @ New York, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 30 – Las Vegas @ Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 1 – Connecticut @ Indiana, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 7 – Phoenix @ Las Vegas, 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 10 – Washington @ Chicago, 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 17 – Minnesota @ Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, August 20 – Seattle @ New York, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 26 – Dallas @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 31 – New York @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 2 – New York @ Seattle, 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 7 – Connecticut @ Dallas, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 16 – Los Angeles @ Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET

The WNBA has experimented with several streaming platforms, as well as offering access to live games through its own League Pass service, which is similar to the NBA’s. Beyond Prime Video, the upcoming season will feature games streaming on platforms as diverse as Oculus, Facebook Watch, Paramount Plus, and ESPN’s various apps and networks.