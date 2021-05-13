ZTE’s S21 competitor arrives in June for $749

ZTE announced the Axon 30 Ultra alongside two other devices last month, and today reveals that the Ultra will go on sale June 4th starting at $749 / €749. Preorders begin directly through ZTE’s website on May 27th and include a free pair of ZTE’s Livebuds TWS earbuds.

While ZTE has tried some more adventurous things in its other devices that have missed the mark — an early attempt at a dual-screen phone and the world’s first under-display selfie camera for starters — the company is playing it straight with the Axon 30 Ultra. The phone is outfitted with cameras aplenty and high-end features, including a top-shelf Snapdragon 888 processor and a large 144Hz fast refresh rate display.

The Axon 30 Ultra’s sub-$800 price tag positions it to undercut the $800 Samsung S21 and $1000 S21 Plus by a little or a lot, depending on which model you’re looking at and how deeply it’s discounted. Buyers in the US should be aware, though — the Axon 30 Ultra will only work on AT&T and T-Mobile, not Verizon, and its 5G connectivity is limited to one band (B41) on T-Mobile.