Friends reunion will premiere on HBO Max May 27th

The Friends reunion special finally has a release date: Thursday, May 27th. The episode was was meant to launch with HBO Max in May 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. It will feature all six original cast members, as well as guest stars like Malala Yousafzai, Lady Gaga, and BTS, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Friends was previously available on Netflix, but HBO bought the streaming rights for an eye-watering $425 million. HBO Max seems to be trying to set itself up as the streaming service for ’90s nostalgia. It’s also hosted a reunion for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and is the streaming home of both that show, Friends, and movies like The Matrix and Pulp Fiction.

HBO has even released a teaser for the Friends reunion, which certainly teases by showing almost nothing (though it gets at least some cleverness points for its inclusion of “The one where they get back together”).