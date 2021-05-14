Vergecast: space internet, new laptops, and Epic v. Apple

Every Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn discuss the week in tech news with the reporters and editors covering the biggest stories.
This week on The Vergecast, Nilay and Dieter talk with Verge senior reporter Adi Robertson about the second week of the Epic Games v. Apple trial, which involved a lot of arguing over the definition of a game and whether a banana should wear clothing.
Both Nilay and Verge writer Monica Chin have tried to use Starlink, Elon Musk’s space-based ISP. The results have been middling — and infuriating if you think too much about why everybody is so excited for Starlink in the first place. Plus, Monica has the details on Intel’s newest Tiger Lake-H processors and the many, many laptops that are about to use it.
You can listen here or in your preferred podcast player to hear the full discussion.
