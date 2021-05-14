Leaked renders reveal an even more affordable 5G Samsung phone

A new batch of leaked images shows what could become Samsung’s least expensive 5G phone yet: the Galaxy A22 5G. The Galaxy A32 5G currently holds that title at an already low $279. The images come from 91mobiles and match up with previous leaks hinting that the phone might be on its way with a 200,000 KRW price (~$180), though it may be only destined for India and parts of Asia in the immediate future.

The leaked images show two variants — 5G and 4G versions — with two slightly varied sets of specs. The 5G model will allegedly have a 6.4-inch LCD and a rear triple-camera array (probably a 48-megapixel main / macro / depth sensor combo). A MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset looks likely, thanks to a previous Geekbench leak, plus a substantial 6GB of RAM. The 4G model includes one additional rear camera and an OLED rather than LCD. They’re both expected to offer large 5,000mAh batteries.

There are a few other budget phones between the $200 and $300 mark offering 5G, including the Realme 8 5G for €199 (~$240) and the OnePlus Nord N10 5G for $300, but the A22 5G stands to become one of the first in the sub-$200 range, depending on how things shake out. In the US, 5G is still in a sorry state, but wireless carriers are racing to improve their networks and may be eager to stock their shelves with more aggressively priced 5G devices like the A22 5G soon.