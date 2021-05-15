Apple reportedly will continue to require masks in its US retail stores

Despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Apple will keep its mandatory mask policy in place at its US retail stores for the time being, Bloomberg reported. The company informed stores that it is continuing to evaluate COVID-19-related health and safety measures, but that the policy requiring customers and employees at its Apple stores would stay in effect.

The CDC announced Thursday that people who had been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus could do away with wearing masks indoors and outdoors, and did not have to continue social distancing. There are some exceptions to the CDC guidance, which recommends people continue masking on public transit, airplanes, and trains, and in health care settings such as a doctor’s office. Immunocompromised people are advised to consult their healthcare professional before discontinuing masks, and someone who develops new COVID-19 symptoms should start wearing masks again to be safe.

Some retail stores across the US began lifting their mask requirements on Friday, with large companies including Walmart, Trader Joe’s, and Costco updating their policies. But Target and CVS were among the retailers who said they would keep their mask requirements in place as they assessed the CDC guidance.

In its stores that have reopened— some are open on a limited basis — Apple currently requires customers and store employees to wear masks, and provides masks for customers that don’t have their own. The company’s FAQ page also says it requires temperature checks before anyone is allowed to enter an Apple store.

Apple did not immediately reply to a request for comment Saturday.