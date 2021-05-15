 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colonial Pipeline says operations back to normal following ransomware attack

The company shut down a 5,500 mile fuel pipeline and reportedly paid a $5 million ransom

Colonial Pipeline said Saturday that all of its systems are back to operating normally, including the pipeline it shut down a week ago amid a ransomware attack. The pipeline is now servicing all its markets including Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, the company tweeted. Colonial carries 45 percent of the fuel supplies for the eastern United States.

The company reportedly paid a $5 million ransom to DarkSide, the group responsible for the incident. DarkSide has since apologized for the “social consequences” of the attack, which included fuel shortages in many of the markets that the 5,500-mile-long pipeline services.

It remains unclear which parts of the Colonial Pipeline were at risk, but a company spokesperson suggested it did not appear that the company’s operational systems were affected.

Colonial said on Twitter that it has invested “meaningfully” in its IT and cybersecurity, and said it would “continue to put safety and system integrity first.”

According to CNBC, there are still fuel shortages in many of the markets the affected pipeline serves; it reported 80 percent of gas stations in Washington, DC were still without fuel as of Saturday morning.

