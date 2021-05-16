Clubhouse expanding its new Android app to more countries this week

After launching its Android app a week ago, social audio platform Clubhouse said Sunday it will roll out to more countries in the coming week. The Android app will be available in Brazil, Japan, and Russia on Tuesday, India and Nigeria by Friday, and the “rest of the world” throughout the week.

Android rollout continues!



Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday

Nigeria & India on Friday AM

Rest of world throughout the week, and available worldwide by Friday afternoon — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 16, 2021

For the first year, Clubhouse was only available on iOS devices. Despite its early limited access Clubhouse grew to 10 million users in its inaugural year, and was recently valued at $4 billion after a new funding round. Whether it can keep up that momentum remains to be seen, as competitors— Twitter’s Spaces, Discord’s Stage Channels, and other better-known social media platforms—enter the audio market.

Clubhouse remains invite-only and has been criticized for not providing automatic captions for Deaf and hard-of-hearing users. The platform has lately focused on creators, and recently announced the results of an accelerator program which will fund 50 audio Clubhouse shows. CEO Paul Davison said during the weekly Clubhouse town hall that next on the company’s roadmap are in-room tipping for creators, paid events, and subscriptions.