Fox is making a blockchain animated series with Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon to sell you NFTs

Fox has announced its upcoming animated comedy Krapopolis, from Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon, will be “the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain.” The company plans to try to generate buzz for the show with its own brand-new NFT company dubbed Blockchain Creative Labs, THR reports.

Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier told advertisers during its upfronts presentation on Monday that “as an advertiser-focused, artist-first and animation-obsessed company, Fox is going to take advertisers into the world of Blockchain-powered tokens, including NFTs.” It will launch a dedicated marketplace for Krapopolis, a show set in mythical ancient Greece “centered on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.”

What’s an NFT? NFTs allow you to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items and keep track of who owns them using the blockchain. NFT stands for “non-fungible token,” and it can technically contain anything digital, including drawings, animated GIFs, songs, or items in video games. An NFT can either be one-of-a-kind, like a real-life painting, or one copy of many, like trading cards, but the blockchain keeps track of who has ownership of the file. NFTs have been making headlines lately, some selling for millions of dollars, with high-profile memes like Nyan Cat and the “deal with it” sunglasses being put up for auction. There’s also a lot of discussion about the massive electricity use and environmental impacts of NFTs. If you (understandably) still have questions, you can read through our NFT FAQ.

The marketplace will “curate and sell digital goods ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans,” according to Fox. Characters and artwork from the show will become NFT collectibles — because why let the internet GIF your show for free when you can sell them GIFs as NFTs?

NFTs of some well-known memes have proven lucrative for their creators, including Bad Luck Brian, Grumpy Cat, and Keyboard Cat. The image of Disaster Girl, whose real name is Zoe Roth, went for $500,000, and Nyan Cat’s creator Chris Torres sold that meme for nearly $600,000.

A whole show that will produce NFT-ready content is a new twist on the idea, however, and counts on Krapopolis becoming popular enough to attract bidders.