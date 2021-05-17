Fox is making a blockchain animated series with Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon to sell you NFTs

Fox has announced its upcoming animated comedy Krapopolis, from Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon, will be “the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain.” The company plans to try to generate buzz for the show with its own brand-new NFT company dubbed Blockchain Creative Labs, THR reports.
Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier told advertisers during its upfronts presentation on Monday that “as an advertiser-focused, artist-first and animation-obsessed company, Fox is going to take advertisers into the world of Blockchain-powered tokens, including NFTs.” It will launch a dedicated marketplace for Krapopolis, a show set in mythical ancient Greece “centered on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.”
The marketplace will “curate and sell digital goods ranging from NFTs of one-of-a-kind character and background art and GIFs, as well as tokens that provide exclusive social experiences to engage and reward super fans,” according to Fox. Characters and artwork from the show will become NFT collectibles — because why let the internet GIF your show for free when you can sell them GIFs as NFTs?
NFTs of some well-known memes have proven lucrative for their creators, including Bad Luck Brian, Grumpy Cat, and Keyboard Cat. The image of Disaster Girl, whose real name is Zoe Roth, went for $500,000, and Nyan Cat’s creator Chris Torres sold that meme for nearly $600,000.
A whole show that will produce NFT-ready content is a new twist on the idea, however, and counts on Krapopolis becoming popular enough to attract bidders.