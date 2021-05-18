How to watch the Google I/O 2021 keynote

It’s been over a year since Google last held I/O thanks to the pandemic, but with the COVID-19 outlook slightly more positive in 2021, the company is making its triumphant return to the (virtual) stage with an entirely online Google I/O developer conference. And with a year and some change between I/O 2019 and now, there’s plenty of room for interesting announcements when everything kicks off at 10AM PT (1PM ET) today.

Android 12 is expected to make its official debut, with rumors swirling that the new update will shake up the visual style of the mobile operating system, among other improvements. We’re also hoping to hear more about a less expensive version of the Pixel Buds and maybe more information about the Pixel 5A, after both products leaked in the lead-up to the event. There’s also a good chance there’ll be improvements to Google Assistant and possibly an introduction to the custom system on a chip Whitechapel that Google is rumored to be developing to compete with Apple’s A-series chips.

To stay on top of I/O’s exciting news, we’ve got all the ways you can watch and read alongside us below.

WHAT TIME IS THE GOOGLE I/O 2021 KEYNOTE?

The live stream starts at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Tuesday May 18th or at the following times outside the US: London: 6PM / Berlin: 7PM / Moscow: 8PM / New Delhi: 10:30PM / Beijing: 1AM (May 19th) / Tokyo: 2AM (May 19th) / Melbourne: 3AM (May 19th)

Google will replay the keynote on its YouTube channel and the Google I/O website. If the last years are any indication, you’ll also be able to watch a recording of the event once it’s ended to catch anything you may have missed.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GOOGLE I/O 2021 KEYNOTE?

You’ll be able to watch the keynote live on YouTube and the Google I/O 2021 website. We’ll also embed the live stream at the top of the page if you want to stick around here.

Developer talks and more detailed walkthroughs of everything coming to Android, Chrome, and all of Google’s other products will also be available on the dedicated I/O 2021 site.