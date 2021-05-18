Android 12 public beta is now available: here’s how to install it

Google unveiled Android 12 at its opening I/O 2021 keynote, and now you can try the new update yourself as part of the first public beta. The Android 12 public beta is currently available for Google’s Pixel phones (Pixel 3 and up) and will also come to devices from OnePlus, Lenovo, Asus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE. You can enroll your Pixel phone on Google’s Android beta site or find specific instructions for other supported phones on the Android Developers page.

Android 12 brings a cornucopia of new features, but the most exciting are the new visuals. Along with new animations, widgets, and a modified lock screen, Android 12 also offers theming, with the ability to change the colors used across the OS just by changing your wallpaper. Not all of the dramatic visual changes will be available in this first beta, but they should roll out over time as we get closer to release.

Google is tweaking other aspects of the Android experience as well, like notifications and quick settings. It’s also making some improvements to privacy and security, with indicators for when your phone’s camera or microphones are in use, and easier access to all of your apps’ various permissions in one dashboard. For a more in-depth look at Android 12, you can check out our full preview. If you want to get started with the beta right now, head below for instructions.

Which phones currently work with Android 12 beta?

How to install the Android 12 beta

The process of how you get Android 12 beta on your phone ranges from requiring just a few clicks to something more involved. For this beta download, it’s considerably easier to get the it on one of the supported Google Pixel phones.

For a Pixel, begin by visiting the Android 12 beta site to enroll your phone in the beta. You should be able to find your phone listed when you click “View your eligible devices.” After you enroll your device, you might be nudged via a notification on your phone that the software is ready to install. If you want to check manually, open the settings menu on your phone, then head to System > System Update. Tap “Check for update” to see if you can download the new software.

If nothing happens right away, your only option is to keep waiting. In the past, I’ve gotten the beta update on my phone within minutes of enrolling, though sometimes it takes hours. It may take over 24 hours for the software to be ready to install on your phone, so hang tight.

As for supported phones from other brands like OnePlus, Realme, Sharp, and others, follow the instructions on each page from Google’s list of eligible phones, as the process for installation seems to differ depending on the manufacturer.