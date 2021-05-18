Windows 10 May 2021 Update now available, designed to improve remote work

Microsoft’s next major Windows 10 update is starting to roll out to devices today. The Windows 10 May 2021 Update focuses on improving remote work scenarios, with changes like being able to use multiple Windows Hello cameras on a single machine. That’s particularly useful for Surface devices that owners might want to connect to a monitor with an additional webcam while working from home.

Here are the full new features of the Windows 10 May 2021 Update (version 21H1):

Windows Hello multicamera support to set the default as the external camera when both external and internal Windows Hello cameras are present.

Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements including optimizing document opening scenario times.

Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvement to support remote work scenarios.

Microsoft typically delivers a big major update of Windows 10 during the springtime, with a smaller one in the fall. The company has reversed that cadence for 2021, so the update that will likely arrive in October will be full of changes.

The next major update will include new system icons, File Explorer improvements, and even the end of Windows 95-era icons. Microsoft has some even broader visual changes arriving in Windows 10, as part of a “sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows.” The October update will also fix the rearranging apps issue on multiple monitors, add the Xbox Auto HDR feature, and even improve Bluetooth audio support.

Today’s May 2021 Update is so small that you’ll barely even notice it install. Microsoft has been using a special enablement package so that the features are simply hidden on your Windows 10 PC right now, and this update switches them on.

As always, the Windows 10 May 2021 Update will be available on Windows Update, but if you don’t see it yet, it’s because Microsoft is rolling this out in waves to ensure there are no compatibility issues. If you’re feeling brave, Microsoft does let people force the update through its installation media tool right here.