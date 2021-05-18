It’s about to get easier to change compromised passwords in Chrome for Android

Google is adding a feature to its Chrome password manager that allows you to change a compromised password with a few button taps. If its security check feature finds a password that was potentially leaked, the message will now include a “Change Password” button for supported sites. Tapping that button will automatically take you to the page to change your password on that site and will fill out a new one with a suggested secure password. That password will then, of course, be stored in Chrome’s password manager.

Google says this feature is partially powered by its Duplex for the web technology, which was introduced to help complete tasks like ordering food and buying movie tickets. Google does say in its blog post, however, that you can interrupt the process at any time if you’d prefer to do some parts manually.

Similar features can be found in other password managers, such as Dashlane, and it’s good to see Google adopting it: making it easier to update compromised passwords and save them somewhere securely helps people stay safer online, even after services have been breached. Google says the feature will be rolling out gradually to US users of Chrome for Android but will become more widely available in “the coming months.” Google also announced that the password manager would support importing data from other managers, as well as automatically checking for compromised passwords during its I/O keynote.