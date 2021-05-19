Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest returns June 10th with a ‘world premiere showcase’

Summer Game Fest is back this year, and it will start on June 10th with an event called “Kick Off Live!” that’s billed as a “spectacular world premiere showcase” with “more than a dozen” world premieres and announcements. The show, which will begin at 2PM ET, will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, who you might also know as the host of The Game Awards.

Kick Off Live! is just the first of many events that will be part of Summer Game Fest. Some of the publishers confirmed to be participating in Summer Game Fest include 2K, Activision, Blizzard, Capcom, Epic Games, Sony PlayStation, Riot Games, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Microsoft Xbox.

This first event will also feature a performance by Weezer, “who will debut a brand new, stream safe game soundtrack song that can be freely streamed on Twitch, YouTube and anywhere else without being blocked or losing monetization,” according to a press release. (So it seems like we won’t see a repeat of what happened with Metallica’s performance at BlizzCon.)

Summer Game Fest launched last year to let publishers showcase their upcoming games after some of the industry’s biggest events were restricted or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many gaming events have been affected by the pandemic this year as well, forcing some, like GDC and E3, to shift to digital formats.