The Last of Us Part II gets long-awaited 60fps update for PS5

The Last of Us Part II is getting a long-awaited PlayStation 5 patch on Wednesday that lets you play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate, Sony announced.

“Once patch 1.08 for The Last of Us Part II is installed on your PS5, you will find a toggle in the Display options that allows you to choose between a Framerate Target of 30 FPS or 60 FPS,” developer Naughty Dog said in a blog post. “This allows you to choose your preferred framerate to complement the rest of the enhancements that are part of the PS5 backward compatibility with PS4 games, such as an enhanced resolution, faster load times, and more.”

You can catch a trailer for the patch at the top of this post, and in my opinion, it looks great. I’ll definitely be checking out the patch myself just to see how the game runs. (Though, I’m not sure I’m ready to put myself through another full playthrough of the grueling but excellent game just yet.)

If you want to check out a technical deep dive about the patch, Digital Foundry has a nearly 20-minute video testing it out.

Sony is also reportedly working on another remake of The Last of Us, this one for the PS5.