Ford F-150 Lightning: all the news about the electric pickup truck

Here’s everything you need to know about Ford’s new electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning. The automaker claims that this will be the most powerful F-150 ever made.

But when it goes into production next year, it will find itself in a suddenly very crowded market. Not only is Tesla’s polarizing Cybertruck expected to be out at the same time, but so is the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, and various other electric trucks from startups like Canoo and Lordstown.

The US is a country of truck drivers. These boxy rigs are equally popular among hard-hat wearers and Costco shoppers alike. And while EVs represent only 2 percent of the overall car market, the opportunity to grow is enormous, with trucks occupying a $90 billion-a-year industry.

The F-series is Ford’s most popular lineup. And it’s electrification represents a huge milestone for the company, for the auto world, and for the US economy.