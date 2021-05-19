Here’s Anker’s apology after 712 Eufy customers had camera feeds exposed to strangers

Eufy has put out a statement apologizing for a glitch that occurred two days ago, allowing some Eufy home security camera users to see video from other users’ homes. The statement explains that it happened during a software update, but the company claims it only affected a small number of users: just 712 people across the US, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, New Zealand, Australia, and Argentina. Eufy says that the issue was fixed with an emergency update less than two hours after it was identified.

In a statement to The Verge, Eufy confirmed that “users were able to access video feeds from other users’ cameras.” However, in its official statement posted to Twitter (which can be viewed in full below), Eufy doesn’t explain what the bug actually was. It does say it’s working to keep this from happening again in the future, by upgrading its network and the authentication mechanisms between the cameras, servers, and app.

The initial reports of the bug came from Reddit, with users reporting that they were able to see and control the live feeds from all the Eufy cameras in someone else’s home, as well as see any previously recorded footage and the other user’s email address.

Eufy suggests that that users in the affected countries (listed above) should unplug then replug their security home base, then log out of the Eufy security app before logging back in.

The full statement is below: