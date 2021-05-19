You can get a PS5 at GameStop right now

GameStop has released some precious stock of the PS5 consoles, both for the $499.99 disc-based version and the disc-less model that costs $100 less. However, it’s offering them in bundles, as GameStop has been wont to do since the console launched late last year. Stock is coming in and out, as usual, so stay on the page if you want to ensure the best chance that you’ll get one.

You can get the disc-based console with Returnal, MLB The Show 21, an extra DualSense controller, and a $20 GameStop gift card for $729.99.

Alternatively, the disc-less model comes in a $599.99 bundle that includes a second DualSense controller, a $20 GameStop gift card, a $50 credit for the PlayStation Store, and a one-year subscription to PS Plus for online gaming and complimentary downloads each month.

If you want some extra games and accessories for your (hopefully) new PS5, check out some suggestions below: