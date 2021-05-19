You can get a PS5 at GameStop right now

GameStop has released some precious stock of the PS5 consoles, both for the $499.99 disc-based version and the disc-less model that costs $100 less. However, it’s offering them in bundles, as GameStop has been wont to do since the console launched late last year. Stock is coming in and out, as usual, so stay on the page if you want to ensure the best chance that you’ll get one.
You can get the disc-based console with Returnal, MLB The Show 21, an extra DualSense controller, and a $20 GameStop gift card for $729.99.
PlayStation 5 Returnal and MLB The Show 21 bundle with $20 GameStop gift card
- $730
Prices taken at time of publishing.
A bundle that includes the $500 next-gen console, two games (Returnal and MLB The Show 21), an extra DualSense controller, plus a GameStop $20 gift card.
Alternatively, the disc-less model comes in a $599.99 bundle that includes a second DualSense controller, a $20 GameStop gift card, a $50 credit for the PlayStation Store, and a one-year subscription to PS Plus for online gaming and complimentary downloads each month.
PlayStation 5 Digital Edition with PS Plus System bundle with $20 GameStop gift card
- $600
Prices taken at time of publishing.
A bundle, which includes the $400 PS5 Digital Edition, plus one-year memberships to PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, in addition to an extra game controller and a $20 gift card to GameStop.
If you want some extra games and accessories for your (hopefully) new PS5, check out some suggestions below:
Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive for PS4
- $110
Prices taken at time of publishing.
A 4TB external hard drive that is ideal for storing PS4 games if you are planning to play these titles on the PS5 and do not want to sacrifice SSD space on the console.
Midnight black DualSense controller
- $70
Prices taken at time of publishing.
The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.
Cosmic red DualSense controller
- $75
Prices taken at time of publishing.
Like the original DualSense controller, the cosmic red model features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback but with a vibrant red-and-black design.
Demon’s Souls Remake
- $70
Prices taken at time of publishing.
A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.
