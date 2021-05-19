Netflix is getting a trilogy of Fear Street movies in July

The ’90s are back in Netflix’s latest horror movies. A trilogy of movies based on R.L. Stine’s classic Fear Street book series is coming to the streaming service in July. Plan your spooky movie nights accordingly: part one will debut on July 2nd, followed by sequels on the 9th and 16th.

Here’s the basic premise, according to Netflix:

In 1994, a group of teenagers discovers that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations ​may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. Based on R.L. Stine’s best selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside’s sinister history.

Each film will cover a different time period. The first will take place in 1994, while the sequels will explore 1978 and — of course — 1666.

The Fear Street books originally debuted back in 1989 and served as a more teenage-oriented counterpart to the blockbuster and hugely influential Goosebumps series, which helped make Stine a household name. Back in 2015, Stine told The Verge that “I never wanted to be scary, either. I only wanted to be funny.”