Ford starts taking $100 deposits for new F-150 Lightning

Ford just unveiled the F-150 Lightning, its first electric pickup truck. And as has become tradition in the EV world, a mere $100 deposit can get you in line for one when these rigs eventually begin to roll off the assembly line starting in 2022.

The trucks are available for reservation at this website. The standard range model starts at $39,974, and will get around 250 miles of range. An extended range version starts at $52,974 and can travel up to 300 miles on a single charge.

Deposits are fully refundable

Deposits are fully refundable, but if you want to follow through on your purchase, orders can be completed starting in fall 2021. And deliveries are expected to start in the spring of 2022.

Ford’s website features details about the base model, as well as the XLT, Lariat, and Platinum trim levels. Ford says that a fully loaded F-150 Lightning will cost $90,474 — although Ford is still eligible for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit in the US. A commercial version of the F-150 Lightning will be revealed at a later date.

Related: