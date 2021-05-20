Zagg’s new iPad cases are affordable alternatives to the Magic Keyboard

Zagg has announced a new selection of iPad keyboards: the Pro Keys with Trackpad, a case with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard; the laptop-style Rugged Book with an adjustable magnetic hinge; and the trackpad-less Pro Keys case (via 9to5Mac).

The accessories support several of Apple’s newest iPads, from the M1-enabled iPad Pro on the high-end to the entry level 10.2-inch iPad. Good alternative keyboard cases to Apple’s trackpad-equipped Magic Keyboard are mostly limited to Logitech’s Combo Mix or Brydge’s Pro Plus, so Zagg’s version is more than welcome, if a bit less sleek.

Unlike the Magic Keyboard, the Pro Keys with Trackpad has a case that wraps around your entire iPad and a detachable backlit Bluetooth keyboard that also doubles as an adjustable stand when magnetically attached. Along with the trackpad, which can be independently turned off to save battery, the case also includes a built-in protective cover for the Apple Pencil.

Based off Zagg’s photos, it seems pretty thick, but the keyboard case is almost half the price of the Magic Keyboard. The Pro Keys with Trackpad costs $149.99 for 11-inch iPad Pros and the 10.9-inch iPad Air. For the less powerful 10.2-inch iPad, it costs $139.99. There’s no version for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, unfortunately.

Zagg’s new Rugged Book is much closer to Brydge’s laptop-style keyboard cases. It’s thick, though in this case intentionally, and Zagg claims it has 6.6 feet of drop protection. The keyboard is still a backlit Bluetooth keyboard, but attaches via an adjustable magnetic hinge that should offer more viewing angles. It’s trackpad-free in this case, but the same price as the Pro Keys with Trackpad. The Rugged Book costs $149.99 and works with both the 11-inch iPad Pro and the 10.9-inch iPad Air.

Finally, there’s the Pro Keys case, which is the most stripped down and straightforward of the bunch. Like its name suggests, it shares a lot of similarities in design to the Pro Keys with Trackpad, just without the trackpad. Like Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio cases, the Pro Keys case offers two main viewing angles, but since it’s technically an iPad case and a keyboard cover, you can theoretically stay protected without the keyboard attached. The Pro Keys case costs $109.99 for the 11-inch iPad Pro models and 10.9-inch iPad Air. For the 2018 to 2021 12.9-inch iPad, the Pro Keys case costs $169.99.