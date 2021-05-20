Spotify is getting a weekly League of Legends esports news podcast

Spotify is adding a weekly news show about League of Legends esports to its roster of Spotify Original podcasts. The show, Rift Reaction, is set to be a 40-episode series and will be hosted by esports content creator and journalist Travis Gafford and League of Legends Championship Series analyst Emily Rand. The first episode is out now, and new episodes will air every Wednesday, exclusively on Spotify.

The podcast is the latest from Spotify and League of Legends developer Riot Games’ multiyear partnership that was announced in August, which so far also includes League of Legends-themed playlists and another Spotify Original series that led up to last year’s League of Legends esports world championship. Spotify has a dedicated hub for its League of Legends content, if you want to check out what else is available.

Podcasts aren’t the only non-video game content Riot Games is creating for League of Legends — there’s also a Netflix animated series in the works that’s set to be released this fall, comic books, and even a board game.