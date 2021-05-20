Tesla Model S Plaid ‘delivery event’ confirmed for June 3rd

Tesla’s ultra-fast Model S Plaid, which the company has been teasing since 2019, is finally ready for its public debut. The company will hold a “delivery event” on June 3rd at its factory in Fremont, California, CEO Elon Musk tweeted Thursday — though it’s unclear when Tesla actually plans on delivering the vehicle to customers. And there’s still no word on when we can expect to see Plaid versions of the Model X.

The Model S Plaid, which is a step above Tesla’s Ludicrous trim level, can sprint from 0–60 mph in less than two seconds and reach speeds of up to 200 mph, Musk says. It will have a range of 520 miles, which is well above Tesla’s highest range models, and it will retail for $139,990. Musk says it will be the “fastest production car ever.”

Tesla Model S Plaid delivery event

June 3 at our California factory



Fastest production car ever

0 to 60mph in under 2 secs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2021

The Plaid Model S made its debut at Laguna Seca raceway in 2019, where it lapped the famous California road course in just 1 minute and 36 seconds.

The Plaid powertrain is being offered as part of Tesla’s broader refresh for the Model S and X, with new exterior designs and simplified interiors. It’s the first major refresh for both vehicles since their release in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

Another delay for Tesla’s speediest EVs

A delivery event in June but no word on actual customer deliveries could indicate another delay for Tesla’s speediest EVs. Customers who ordered the Plaid Model S in January were originally told to expect deliveries to begin in April, according to InsideEVs. The company later said that those dates were being pushed to July.

Of course, Tesla is not inured to the challenges facing the entire auto industry, including supply chain problems and a global semiconductor chip shortage. In an April earnings call, Musk said deliveries of the refreshed Model S should begin “shortly” without specifying an exact date.

According to Tesla’s website, Plaid Model S deliveries are expected “August-September,” while Plaid Model X won’t reach customers until “January-February” 2022. Plaid Plus versions of both vehicles, with the extended 520 miles of range, aren’t expected until “mid-2022.”