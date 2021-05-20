Snapchat gets augmented reality Legos you can build with a friend

Snapchat is introducing a new type of augmented reality lens, called “Connected Lenses,” which allows Snapchat users to connect and enjoy an AR experience or game together — even if they’re not in the same physical space.

The company is partnering with Lego for its first Connected Lens, which allows users to build a Lego model in augmented reality together, whether that’s in the same room or through the internet from around the world.

In the demo video that Snap showed off, both users see the same floating Lego model on a table in their respective homes and can add parts, effects, and animations to the model, which are reflected for both users in real time.

The move marks Snap’s latest expansion of augmented reality lenses, which include the popular photo filter lenses, the company’s “Landmarker” lenses for interacting with famous landmarks in AR, and the community-sourced Lens Explorer.

Creators will also be able to build new Connected Lenses using Snap’s Lens Studio. The new multiperson Lego Lens should be available soon on Lego’s Snapchat profile.