The PlayStation 5 is available at Walmart (UPDATE: Sold Out)

Update May 20th, 2021, 3:44PM ET: The PS5 seems to be out of stock at Walmart, as the retailer hasn’t refreshed its pages in a little more than 10 minutes. We’ll be on the lookout for more opportunities.

Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console is in stock at Walmart. If you’re one of the many people who has struggled to get one for yourself, today is looking good for you, and it’ll look better if more retailers jump in with stock later today. As usual, Walmart might not immediately appear to be selling consoles today, but you might be able to get one added to your cart if you refresh frequently. (Note: make sure your payment method and shipping address are entered ahead of time on each site before you try to buy a console. The faster you can checkout, the more likely your chance of success. Also, Walmart tends to release more consoles in 10-minute waves, so try again if 3:00PM ET doesn’t work, try again at 3:10PM ET.)

The PS5 with a UHD Blu-ray disc drive and 1TB of built-in SSD storage costs $499.99 and is available from Walmart. Due to the disc drive, this model is slightly thicker and heavier than the digital edition.

If you want to save a little money (and a little space in your entertainment center), the PlayStation 5 digital edition without a disc drive is available for $399.99. Other than lacking the ability to play discs, this model is exactly the same as the more costly version.

I wish you the best of luck in getting a console today. Whether you get one today, or plan to get one when the next restocking happens, there are a few must-have accessories to accompany your purchase.