Epic’s Mega Sale returns with free NBA 2K21 and deals on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and more

Epic Games’ month-long Mega Sale for the Epic Games Store is back, offering a bunch of discounts on hit games, free titles, and $10 Epic Coupons.

You can catch a trailer for the sale at the top of this post advertising discounts for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (25 percent off), Cyberpunk 2077 (20 percent off), Detroit: Become Human (30 percent off), and Rage 2 (75 percent off). You can check out more of the games on sale right here on the Epic Games Store.

The first free game you can claim is NBA 2K21 — a perfect title if you’re in the mood for some virtual basketball after Wednesday night’s NBA playoffs thriller. The promotion is also well-timed with the NBA jerseys coming to Fortnite, which you can buy starting on Friday, May 21st. NBA 2K21 will be available as a free game until Thursday, May 27th, at 11AM ET, at which point Epic will reveal a new free game. Epic plans to reveal a new free game each week, so you might want to keep your eye on the store.

Epic is also bringing back its $10 Epic Coupons, which are applied automatically at checkout on eligible games that cost $14.99 or more. You can read the full details about Epic Coupons here.

The Mega Sale runs from today, May 20th, until June 17th.