Slack is having problems, it’s not just you

Slack has been experiencing some frustrating issues for many on Thursday, including some of us here at The Verge. For me, some messages just wouldn’t send. Since I first published this post, though, things have seemingly returned to normal for me — messages have been sending without issue.

Slack’s status page says there’s an outage, classifying the problem as people having “trouble loading Slack.” (Slack loads fine for me.) Slack’s status page first posted that there was an issue at 1:17PM ET.

When asked, the company provided this statement about the outage:

Our teams are aware and are investigating the issue. We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we are working hard to get everyone back up and running. For the latest updates please keep an eye on @slackstatus and status.slack.com

And at 1:57PM ET, the status page was updated with this message:

We’re still working towards a fix, and users may still be facing errors when attempting to load Slack. We appreciate all your patience in the meantime and we’ll continue to keep you posted.

On Twitter, the company also said that users were having problems sending messages, like I have been.

Slack is down for some users at the moment, and other users are unable to send messages. We're working hard to get things back up and running, sorry for the disruption! https://t.co/Adf57Dy1MK — Slack (@SlackHQ) May 20, 2021

As always, I highly recommend cruising Twitter during a Slack outage to see the ridiculous memes and GIFs that people post. Since Slack’s having problems, you might not be able to work anyway, right?

Slack also went down in January on the first full work day of the year.

