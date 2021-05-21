Smaller Pixel 6 leaks with flat screen and fewer cameras

Yesterday OnLeaks released CAD renders of what is supposedly Google’s next flagship phone, the Pixel 6 Pro, and now the noted leaker has followed up with details and images of the smaller model, posted at 91Mobiles. The so-called Pixel 6 looks like it’ll adopt the same distinctive design as the Pro, with one colorway featuring orange and white sections broken up by a glossy black bar that houses the camera bump.

You’ll find one fewer camera in that bump, according to the leak — it’s said to be a dual-camera setup, presumably a regular wide and an ultrawide. The 6 Pro, on the other hand, appears to include a periscope telephoto lens. Both phones are depicted with a single centrally aligned hole-punch selfie camera.

A 6.4-inch display without curved edges

91Mobiles says that the Pixel 6 has a 6.4-inch display with flat edges, unlike the curved 6.67-inch panel used in the 6 Pro. The 6 reportedly also has wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and bottom-firing stereo speakers, with dimensions of 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm. The OnLeaks renders match up with designs shown off by Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser last week.

There’s no word on exactly when the Pixel 6 will launch, but Pixel phones do have a habit of leaking (or even being announced by Google) well before their eventual release date, so we could well be waiting until fall. At this point, it’s almost a surprise that leakers managed to beat Google to the punch.

Google has also said it’s planning to release a Pixel 5A phone later this year.