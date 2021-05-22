The League of Legends 2021 World Championship will be in Shenzhen, China

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship will be held in Shenzhen, China, Riot Games announced late Friday. The Worlds Final will be at the Universiade Sports Centre, a 60,000 capacity stadium that’s home to the Shenzhen FC football (soccer) club, on November 6th.

“We’re extremely excited to push the boundaries of entertainment and sport this year with Worlds 2021 and define the next 10 years of LoL Esports,” John Needham, Global Head of Esports for Riot Games said in a statement. “Shenzhen is China’s most competitive and innovative city with thousands of high-tech startups and entrepreneurial pursuits, so we felt that it was the perfect landscape to host our Finals.”

2021 League of Legends Worlds Final Date, Venue Set



More info: https://t.co/JBnnoATold pic.twitter.com/nTIFAMrm5r — LoL Esports (@lolesports) May 22, 2021

The event usually rotates year-by-year among host countries in Asia, North America, and Europe, but 2021 is the second year in a row the event will be held in China. Last year’s finals were a scaled-back event; originally scheduled to take place across several cities in China, it ended up being confined to Shanghai, with players in in a quarantine bubble. South Korea’s DAMWON Gaming won the Summoner’s Cup in 2020.

Details about the early rounds of the tournament are still to come, Riot Games said in its announcement.