Metro Exodus on PC adds support for PS5 controller’s amazing adaptive triggers

Metro Exodus has become one of the first PC games to support the PS5 DualSense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers thanks to a recent patch. Although many PC games already support the PS5 controller’s basic features, with Valve adding support for it to its Steam Input API last year, Metro Exodus now supports its advanced haptics, as well as its trigger features, which add extra resistance depending on what you’re doing in-game.

Videos posted by Twitter user @mrdomino_ and VGC’s Andy Robinson show the feature in action, including showing the controller’s right trigger springing back with the recoil from various weapons. It’s nothing new compared to what we’ve seen from native PS5 games like Returnal, but it’s great to see that same functionality replicated on PC.

PS5’s DualSense is now fully functional on PC, via Metro Exodus’ latest update. pic.twitter.com/97yVVYYIJy — Andy Robinson (@AndyPlaytonic) May 22, 2021

The patch means Metro Exodus’s full support for the controller has actually arrived on PC before the PS5 itself. The official PS5 version of the game isn’t due to release until June 18th, when it will include full support for the controller’s haptic features alongside other features like ray tracing.

There appears to be a couple of downsides for PC players, however, with VGC reporting that the advanced DualSense features only seem to work over a wired connection, and not wirelessly. Tom’s Hardware also reports that the feature is exclusive to the Steam version of the game, and won’t work on purchases from the Epic Games Store or GOG. We’ve followed up with the game’s publisher for confirmation.