Anker’s second-generation Nano II GaN chargers are even smaller than before

Anker’s GaN (gallium nitride) chargers are some of the best around, offering tiny sizes but powerful charging capabilities. Now, the company is introducing its second-generation GaN-based chargers: the Anker Nano II lineup.

The new Nano II chargers use what Anker calls its “GaN II” technology, the company’s second-generation version of the gallium nitride-based components, which Anker says offer a 20 percent increase in working efficiency,” which translates to less heat and even smaller chargers than before.

Gallium nitride is an increasingly popular replacement for silicon components in electrical devices, thanks to a wider band gap than silicon. That means it can sustain higher voltages at higher temperatures with faster electrical current than the traditional material. Those properties make it perfect for things like ultra-small chargers.

The original Anker PowerPort Atom PD 1 helped usher in the first wave of GaN chargers when it was first released in 2019, packing enough power to charge a small laptop in a brick the size of Apple’s now-defunct (but laughably underpowered) 5W iPhone bricks. Since then, we’ve seen ultra-small GaN chargers offer even more powerful wattage specs: it’s easy and affordable to get a 65W brick that can power a decent-sized computer that fits in your pocket now.

The new Nano II chargers will come in three models: a 30W model for $29.99, a 45W charger for $35.99, and a 65W for $39.99. All three chargers feature a single USB-C port (with the larger 45W and 65W models also featuring flip-down plugs) and come with Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology for managing charging wattages.

The 30W is the smallest of the bunch, measuring in at 1.24 x 1.20 x 1.49 inches — making it marginally smaller than the original 30W PowerPort Atom PD 1, which is 1.6 x 1.4 x 1.5 inches.

The three chargers are available to preorder from both Amazon and Anker’s website, and they will ship in June.