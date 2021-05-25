How to watch Microsoft’s Build conference

Microsoft Build, the company’s annual developer conference, is kicking off today, May 25th. Just like last year, the conference is happening in an online-only format rather than in-person in Seattle. The developer conference is typically where Microsoft details upcoming changes to its Windows, Office, and cloud platforms.

There’ll be around 48 hours of Build content in total taking place over the next two days, kicking off with a keynote today on May 25th starting at 11AM ET. A full agenda is available over on the Microsoft Build website, featuring a mix of keynotes, technical deep dives, and breakout sessions.

How do I watch Microsoft Build?

You’ll need to register to attend the virtual Build conference, but doing so is free and gives you access to over 300 sessions as of this writing. You can use Microsoft’s scheduler to plan out which sessions to attend right here.

Microsoft is also streaming Build over on its developer YouTube channel. We’ve embedded a link to the first day’s livestream below.

What time does Microsoft Build start?

If you’re watching along, Microsoft’s stream begins at 8AM PT / 11AM ET.