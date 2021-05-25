Sonos updates the One SL to make it more power efficient and recyclable

Sonos is refreshing its One SL speaker, which doesn’t have always-on microphones or integrated voice controls, to make it more power efficient and recyclable, the company confirmed to The Verge. However, the new model won’t have any additional features or functionality. The updated speaker first appeared in FCC filings published Monday.

The primary change in this new One SL is a “more efficient” wireless radio, according to Sonos. The base of the speaker has also been redesigned to remove extra plastics and “stickering,” and the product packaging has a “more sustainable design” like what’s used with the recently released Sonos Roam. And while there won’t be any new functionality, Sonos says that this updated One SL will only work with its newer Sonos S2 app.

Here is exactly what Sonos shared with us:

We continually seek opportunities to make our products more efficient and sustainable. In this case, we’ve made updates to One SL that reduce waste, improve recyclability and deliver efficiencies in power consumption. The principal change is a new, more efficient wireless radio (hence the need for an FCC filing). In addition, we’ve redesigned the base of the speaker to remove extra plastics and stickering as well as refreshing the packaging to the new more sustainable design introduced with Roam. These changes don’t deliver new features or functionality so it won’t be labeled and sold as a new product, but it will only be compatible with S2.

The refreshed One SL is now available on Sonos’ websites and from third-party retailers, the company tells The Verge.

Update May 25th, 12PM ET: Added confirmation that the updated speaker is available now.