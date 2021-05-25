The affordable Nokia G10 is coming to the US with a great support policy

HMD’s Nokia G10 is coming to the US with a big battery, a low $149 price, and a surprisingly good security support schedule. Phone Arena reports that the G10 — available for preorder now at Amazon — will go on sale directly through Nokia’s website later this week. The G10 was first announced in Europe last month alongside five other midrange devices.

Low-cost Android phones aren’t typically known for great software support. It’s common for manufacturers to offer only two years of security updates on an infrequent schedule and typically just one (or no) OS platform updates. HMD is breaking with that norm by offering two years of OS platform updates — Android 12 and 13 in this case — and three years of security updates, a policy that should see the G10 through a few years of use.

The Nokia G10’s other specs include a 6.5-inch 720p display, huge 5,050mAh battery, MediaTek G25 chipset with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 13-megapixel rear camera accompanied by 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. It’s expected to go on sale Thursday, May 27th at Nokia.com.